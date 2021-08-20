Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 15.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.