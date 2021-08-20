Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Declines By 15.4%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of CHEOY stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99. Cochlear has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.
Cochlear Company Profile
Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.