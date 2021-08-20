Short Interest in Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Decreases By 15.0%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLABD opened at 4.35 on Friday. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 5.00.
About Core One Labs
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Core One Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core One Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.