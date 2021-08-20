Short Interest in Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Decreases By 15.0%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLABD opened at 4.35 on Friday. Core One Labs has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 5.00.

About Core One Labs

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

