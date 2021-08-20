Short Interest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Drops By 14.5%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 1,345,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,309. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

