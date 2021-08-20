Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Rises By 14.4%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.9 days.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.82. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $764.99 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dorel Industries from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

