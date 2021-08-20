Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 14.2%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.4349 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

