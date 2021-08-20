Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Rises By 15.7%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ENZN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

