Short Interest in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Grows By 16.1%

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $130.68 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,651,000 after acquiring an additional 841,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

