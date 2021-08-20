Short Interest in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Drops By 14.0%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 223,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in EVERTEC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EVERTEC by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.