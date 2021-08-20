Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Rises By 15.6%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.3 days.

Shares of EXCOF stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

