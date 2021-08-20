Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Rises By 15.6%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 128.3 days.

Shares of EXCOF stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

