Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Decreases By 14.4%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,715,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 2,004,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,858.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

