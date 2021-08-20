Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Declines By 14.1%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD remained flat at $$13.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.69. Friedman Industries has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Friedman Industries news, CEO Mike J. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

