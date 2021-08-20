Short Interest in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Grows By 13.2%

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Graco stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,328. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

