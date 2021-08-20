Short Interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declines By 15.7%

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 323,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 28,885 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer during the first quarter valued at $616,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Luxfer by 95.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $20.33. 74,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,696. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $582.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

