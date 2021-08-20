Short Interest in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Decreases By 14.2%

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MNTX traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,990. The firm has a market cap of $137.16 million, a PE ratio of 137.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.47.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Manitex International by 3,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Manitex International during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MNTX shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

