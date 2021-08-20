Short Interest in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Decreases By 16.6%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 19,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 5,960,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,402,937. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after buying an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after buying an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

