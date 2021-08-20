Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Decreases By 15.5%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,392,600 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 1,648,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,547.3 days.

MTRAF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161. Metro has a 12-month low of $41.91 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31.

Get Metro alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.