Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Grows By 14.1%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 645.4 days.
OTCMKTS MHVYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
