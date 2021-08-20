Short Interest in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Grows By 14.1%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 645.4 days.

OTCMKTS MHVYF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.