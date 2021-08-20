Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Rises By 15.7%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,400. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in National Bankshares by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $190,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.95. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

