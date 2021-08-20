Short Interest in Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Rises By 15.3%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NDEKY opened at $36.86 on Friday. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $49.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDEKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

