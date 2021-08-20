Short Interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Decreases By 14.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 295,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PSTV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

