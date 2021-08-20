Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Drops By 16.0%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 342,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 38,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.45. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,333. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

