Short Interest in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Expands By 14.0%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 721,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of RNWK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 10.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on RealNetworks in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.