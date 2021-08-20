Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Grows By 13.9%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

