Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Rises By 14.3%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

SPXSY stock opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $109.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

