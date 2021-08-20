Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Expands By 14.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Shares of SURVF stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

