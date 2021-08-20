Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Declines By 15.7%

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 28,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,916. The stock has a market cap of $236.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 58,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.