Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Decreases By 14.6%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,944. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 33.69%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 93.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

