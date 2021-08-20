Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Declines By 14.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.34. Trend Micro has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $64.25.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.