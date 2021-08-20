Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Declines By 22.8%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TuanChe by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TuanChe in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TuanChe by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.15. TuanChe has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 30.11%.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

