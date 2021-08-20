Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Drops By 22.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,773,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 30,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,409. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 150,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

