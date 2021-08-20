Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Increases By 15.6%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of GRA opened at $69.40 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.46.
W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.
W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile
W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.
