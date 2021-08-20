Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Increases By 15.6%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of GRA opened at $69.40 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after acquiring an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after purchasing an additional 940,160 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after buying an additional 125,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRA shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

