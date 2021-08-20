Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Increases By 15.2%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Get Wayne Savings Bancshares alerts:

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayne Savings Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.