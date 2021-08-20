Short Interest in Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Decreases By 16.3%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.5 days.

Shares of YLLXF stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70. Yellow Cake has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

