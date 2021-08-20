ShowHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,338.26 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $121,338.26 and approximately $266.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.50 or 0.00827601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00049501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002106 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.