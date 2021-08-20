Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

