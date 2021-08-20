Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €138.25 ($162.65). Siltronic shares last traded at €137.25 ($161.47), with a volume of 14,153 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €140.59.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

