Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,064,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The company already divested the Murchison goldfield and Great Southern Project. Its current projects include Mount monger goldfield, Murchison goldfield, Copper lakes project and Great Southern Project. The company was founded on April 20, 2004 and is headquartered in South Perth, Australia.

