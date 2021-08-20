Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,064,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLKF opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Silver Lake Resources has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
About Silver Lake Resources
