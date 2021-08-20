Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,604 shares of company stock worth $20,079,519. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

NYSE SI traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 23,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,078. Silvergate Capital has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

