Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,313 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of Simon Property Group worth $250,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $128.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

