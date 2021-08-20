Simple Software Solutions (SSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.00

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $204,719.05 and approximately $48.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 100.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00023895 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,980,699 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars.

