SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.43% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $634,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE stock opened at $187.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

