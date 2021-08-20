SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Down 2.7%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s share price was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 5,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 369,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% during the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 691,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 936,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.