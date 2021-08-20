Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) & Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Critical Review

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

75.3% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 11.96 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 19.74 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -120.00

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Teladoc Health -46.86% -1.29% -1.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 11 13 0 2.54

Skylight Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.10%. Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $221.88, indicating a potential upside of 63.63%. Given Skylight Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group, Inc. engages in the operation of a proprietary electronic health record system. It offers primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, laboratory and diagnostic testing, and subscription-based telemedicine service It operates through the United States and Canada segments. The company was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.