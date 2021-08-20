Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 958,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
SKY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $64.23.
Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.
Skyline Champion Company Profile
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
