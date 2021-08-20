Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Short Interest Up 13.8% in July

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 958,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SKY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.19. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $64.23.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,777 shares of company stock worth $12,175,363. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

