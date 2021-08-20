Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,591 shares of company stock worth $5,309,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $177.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

