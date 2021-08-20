SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Down 2.7%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.58. 8,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,120,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,071,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.