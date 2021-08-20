Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.86.

ZZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$32.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.13 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$192.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.80 million. Analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

