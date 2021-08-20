SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Hits One Day Volume of $155,273.00

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004063 BTC on exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $155,273.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00150081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.28 or 1.00234467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.27 or 0.00910869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.16 or 0.00721347 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Coin Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

SmartCredit Token Coin Trading

