Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Hits $6.57 on Major Exchanges

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $33.50 million and approximately $60,227.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for approximately $6.57 or 0.00013963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.