Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 152 call options.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $80,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.30. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.